KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs finished last season one victory away from another Super Bowl berth.

The job of getting back to the AFC Championship game, and getting another Super Bowl championship, started this week in OTA’s.

There may be spring football down south in the USFL.

But for the Kansas City Chiefs spring football started this week at Arrowhead.

“It’s great to have these guys back in here. We’ve had a good turnover and they’re working hard. Within the rules of what you can do,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The Chiefs are starting the first of three sets of organized team activities or OTA’s.

For KC, the first set is only two days.

Set two is three days next week.

And set three will be four days the first week of June.

In these OTA’s teams can have meetings, lift weights, and conduct non-contact practices.

Some days are open to the media and others are not.

It’s in these OTA’s where the Chiefs will lay the foundation for what they’ll work on in training camp later this summer.

“I think this year will be different in where you’re not going to know where you’re going to get the deep ball from. You’re not going to know where you get the short pass from. Because we have alot of different guys who can do it all,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This year’s OTA’s will be critical for Mahomes as he works to build chemistry with a new look wide receiver corps.

The Chiefs let a few receivers go, including Tyreek Hill.

In their place, a handful of prospects including draft picks like Skyy Moore.

Undrafted rookies like Justyn Ross.

And free agent veterans like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Ju-Ju Smith Schuster.

Mahomes:”These guys are smart. I think that’s the big thing for me. Marquez, JuJu, Corey Coleman, all these guys, all these new guys in the building are smart and they want to compete. It’s a very deep receiver room.”

And Mahomes knows what he’s talking about, he’s already worked with these receivers.

Earlier this spring he hosted the receiver corps down in Texas to play catch, run routes and get aquainted.

“We went to lunch, went to dinner stuff like that. You kind of build that chemistry. And I think a big part, especially in our offense, is to be able to know what the other guy is doing without having to talk about it,” said Mahomes.

This week is all football for Mahomes.

But next Wednesday it’s golf, Mahomes is teaming up with the Bills Josh Allen in a golf competition against the Bucs Tom Brady and the Packers Aaron Rodgers.

“It’s going to be really cool to be out there with those guys. Me and Josh go out there and get a dub against the old guys. They’ve been trying to talk trash but you can tell it’s either scripted or old jokes they found on twitter. So when we get on that golf course and really talk trash, I know me and Josh will be able to do that. And we’re going to win “The Match” as well,” said Mahomes.