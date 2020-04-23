Chiefs hope for more late draft success

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There is always the glitz and glamour of being a first round pick, but the real value in the draft comes from talent added in later rounds.

Over the years, the Kansas City Chiefs have struck gold on days two and three of the NFL Draft.

“I’m going to say those sixth round picks and add the college free agents to that discussion,” radio voice of the Chiefs Mitch Holthus said. “The draft is over, they ring the bell and all heck breaks loose. It’s the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Byron Pringle is in that category.”

Take the sixth round for instance.

Over the last 22 years, 20 of those draft picks have appeared in at least one Kansas City Chiefs’ game.

One of the bigger stars has to be Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff.

The medical doctor who also plays offensive tackle for the Chiefs was a sixth round draft pick in 2014 out of Canada.

He has started 57 games in his five seasons in Kansas City red and gold thanks to his biggest asset: consistency.

“When you get paid a lot as an O-lineman, you’re not getting paid to make a better block,” Duvernay-Tardiff said. “You’re getting paid to be consistent. That’s what I need to work on. And that’s where my focus is.”

Head Coach Andy Reid loves drafting lineman like big number seven.

“We draft lots of tackles,” Reid said. “You can go ahead and move them turn them into guards. Andy tries to teach most of the guys there to play center. In case they have to move into that spot. Andy moves those guys all around. It gives them an opportunity to play guard, tackle, center, right side or left side. So it’s paid off for us.”

“There’s not a lot of need,” Holthus said. “The best thing about this off-season so far is that you have a young team that has talent back. And you have all of your coaching staff back.”

So do not disregard what happens on day two and three of the draft.

Those players may just be the role players who lead Kansas City to another Super Bowl Championship.

