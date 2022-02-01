KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs season didn’t end how most fans wanted, but now they must fill the void left by football until September.

Once the Super Bowl is over on February 13, sports fans will need to make a quick transition into one of the most exciting times in college sports.

Exactly one month after the Super Bowl, college basketball fans can tune into selection Sunday to see who is going to the big dance.

Even before that, conference tournaments will be in full swing with the Big 12 Tournament heading to the T-Mobile Center from March 9 to March 12; while the SEC Tournament heads to Tampa, Florida from March 9 to March 13.

The Kansas Jayhawks find themselves at No. 10 on the AP poll as of this writing and will look to dethrone defending national champions Baylor as the top team in the conference.

The Big 12 women’s tournament will take place a stone’s throw away at Municipal Auditorium from March 10 to March 13.

Beginning in March, it will be difficult to not see college basketball on TV screens across every bar and restaurant.

The NCAA National Championship will be played on April 4, 2022 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Kansas City Royals

If the MLB Players Union and the MLB can get through the headache of negotiations during the current lockout, the Kansas City Royals‘ season is right around the corner.

The Royals are scheduled to begin Spring Training on February 26 in Surprise, Arizona, though with negotiations currently underway, there is a chance that could be delayed.

Kansas City will start the season on the road against the newly-named Cleveland Guardians on March 31 and will play the Chicago White Sox on April 4 for their home opener.

The Royals finished toward the bottom of the American League, but were only 7 games below a .500 record.

Despite their record, catcher Salvador Perez had a historic season (48 HR, 121 RBI, .544 Slugging Percentage) that he will be looking to build on.

Sporting Kansas City

Another team that knows about early exits in the playoffs will be looking to avenge their shortfall in 2022: Sporting Kansas City.

Due to the 2022 World Cup being played in Qatar from November to December, the MLS season is starting early and SKC’s first game will be on the road against Atlanta United on February 27.

They will play their first home game a week later against the Houston Dynamo at Children’s Mercy Park.

Similar to the Chiefs, Sporting entered the offseason with big questions and rosters decisions to be made.

With the devastating news that Mexican international forward Alan Pulido would miss the entire season due to knee surgery, the club continues to look for their next striker, or rely on the services of veteran Khiry Shelton.

Wingers Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell are coming off MVP caliber seasons and will want to continue to make noise as they felt under-appreciated by national media’s standards.

Kansas City Current

Fans looking for something new can be a part of the second season of the Kansas City Current‘s existence.

Some major offseason acquisitions bring United States women’s national team talent to the roster as they move to Children’s Mercy Park while their downtown stadium is built.

A new front office, new coach, new players and a new name make this season historic for the club and for soccer in Kansas City.

The NWSL Challenge Cup will kick off in March and the NWSL regular season will start in May.

Winter Olympics

If you like waking up early, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are underway from China.

Watch and cheer team USA’s Shaun White as he competes in the games for the final time.

Cheer on John Shuster who is appearing in the games for the fifth time as a curler or watch Winter Vinecki take the skies in aerial skiing.