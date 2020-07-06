Chiefs give Mahomes 10-year $450 million dollar extension

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo–It’s Christmas in July for Kansas City Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs and Mahomes agreed to a ten year contract extension that will make the 24-year old the richest athlete in all of sports.

The ten year extension is worth $450-million dollars, and if you add the current two year contract it’s more than $477-million dollars over 12 years.

Mahomes has played two seasons in the NFL.

He has thrown for more than 10-thousand yards with 89 touchdown passes.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 27 victories, won a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and led the Chiefs to its second Super Bowl championship.

Nobody has won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP before turning 25 years old.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says it’s a significant moment for our franchise and for Chiefs Kingdom.

Lets take a look at Mahomes’ deal compared to the biggest contracts in other sports.

Mahomes is 12 years $477 million.

The Angels Mike Trout is making $426 million over 12 years.

And the Warriors Steph Curry is making $201 million over five years.