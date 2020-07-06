Chiefs give Mahomes 10-year $450 million dollar extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo–It’s Christmas in July for Kansas City Chiefs fans, and Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs and Mahomes agreed to a ten year contract extension that will make the 24-year old the richest athlete in all of sports.
The ten year extension is worth $450-million dollars, and if you add the current two year contract it’s more than $477-million dollars over 12 years.
Mahomes has played two seasons in the NFL.
He has thrown for more than 10-thousand yards with 89 touchdown passes.
Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 27 victories, won a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and led the Chiefs to its second Super Bowl championship.
Nobody has won a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP before turning 25 years old.
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt says it’s a significant moment for our franchise and for Chiefs Kingdom.
Lets take a look at Mahomes’ deal compared to the biggest contracts in other sports.
Mahomes is 12 years $477 million.
The Angels Mike Trout is making $426 million over 12 years.
And the Warriors Steph Curry is making $201 million over five years.