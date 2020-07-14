Chiefs give Jones 4-year $85 million deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs took care of the offense last week with Patrick Mahomes big contract extension.

Tuesday, the chiefs turned their attention to the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas City agreeing to a four year contract with defensive lineman Chris Jones.

The contract is for $85 million dollars, $37.5 million of that is guaranteed.

Jones avoided getting the franchise tag.

The 26-year old JJones has 33 sacks and seven forced fumbles in his first four seasons in Kansas City.

Last season he made his first Pro Bowl.