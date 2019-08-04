Chiefs Get Defensive In Camp

ST. JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs are well into their second week of training camp in St. Joseph, Misssouri.

One big improvement project has been the defense.

KOLR 10’s Matt Vereen is in St. Joe with the Chiefs and has the latest.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs had arguably the league’s best offense.

But it was paired with one of the league’s worst defenses.

That led to an off-season of overhauls and a brand new squad of goalline protectors here at camp.

The Chiefs started with a new Defensive Coordinator in Steve Spagnuolo who switched the base defense to a 4-3.

The team also subtracted Dee Ford and Justin Houston while adding the likes of Frank Clark and Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu being especially important since the Chiefs gave up the second most pass yards per game last year.

Now the defense is showing a lot more energy on the field and linebacker Anthony Hitchens credits that to their new Defensive Coordinator.

“Yeah, well it starts with ‘Spags.’ That guy, I’m sure you guys have interviewed him a couple times, he has a lot of energy. It feeds off from the coaching staff all the way to the players. We needed that. I’m just glad he’s part of our defensive staff,” said Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“I like the energy. I like the way they’re challenging right now. On both sides of the ball, we’ve still got a ways to go. We’ve still got to keep competing against each other and getting ourselves better. Every day I see improvement on the defensive side,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Now the excitement of these fans here at camp comes with expectations: mainly to make the Super Bowl.

And it’s going to fall largely on this new defense to get them there.

In St. Joseph, Matt Vereen – Ozarks First.