Chiefs Fire Sutton In Wake Of AFC Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo--There was no question throughout the Kansas City Chiefs record setting season, what the teams achilles heel was.

Defense.

The Chiefs defense was ranked last in the NFL.

Tuesday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid and owner Clark Hunt took action.

The Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after six years.

Andy Reid brought him aboard to the run the defense when he took over the Chiefs in 2013.

The 67-year old Sutton's defense allowed 405 yards per game, second worse in the league.

And Reid in a statement said it was not an easy decision, but one I feel is in the best interest of the Chiefs.

Monday he met with reporters and had these comments on the Chiefs defense this season.

"Listen, we wanted to do better there. I would tell you that they're (Patriots) probably saying the same thing and they're going to the Super Bowl. When you really cut to the chase here. The few games we lost, we lost by minimal points so obviously we were doing something right," said Reid Monday.





