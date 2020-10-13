Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman added to team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, reports say

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Anthony Sherman #42 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to new reports, Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman has been added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news Tuesday, citing an anonymous source.

It has not been confirmed at this time, but NFL insiders report Sherman, who fans lovingly call “the Sausage,” has just been exposed to the virus. He has not tested positive at this time.

This isn’t the first time the Chiefs have been directly affected by COVID-19.

Earlier this month, practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive. His positive test, along with a positive for New England quarterback Cam Newton, delayed the Chiefs-Patriots game by 24 hours.

Everyone else tested negative twice before the game, giving the NFL the go-ahead to play. But one day later, the Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore tested positive as well.

Chiefs Kingdom panicked when they realized Gilmore had approached Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just after the game, giving him a high five. Mahomes has since tested negative.

COVID-19 cases in other NFL teams have caused a scheduling shuffle for the Chiefs as well. Their Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills has now been pushed from Thursday to Monday because of schedule dilemmas.

The NFL also announced Tuesday it will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week.

The league’s latest COVID-19 protocols also call for mandatory use of masks in walkthroughs and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.

The updates released Tuesday came several hours before Tennessee was scheduled to host Buffalo in its first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.

The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel.