KANSAS CITY, Mo. — News of Tyreek Hill’s trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins spread quickly Wednesday morning after it became public.

It also caught fans and Hill’s now former teammates completely off guard.

I may get to okay. I'm not there yet. Maybe one day, but not there yet. https://t.co/8iYSLL5Gs5 — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 23, 2022

Former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali summed up what many fans were feeling Wednesday afternoon in a single tweet.

This one is hurting my feeling like how do you trade @cheetah — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) March 23, 2022

The news also upset younger Chiefs fans, including the daughter of FOX4’s Rob Collins.

Just got an email from daughter at school. No learning is happening in 5th grade today… pic.twitter.com/3oaqXKlRxU — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) March 23, 2022

The trade seemed to shock some of Hill’s former teammates too, leaving some nearly speachless.

Damn … — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 23, 2022

10 imma just go grab dat jersey u said I can have .. I aint lying boy! It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro! Not only that having real convos with you, helped me thru alot! Godspeed…literally 🤞🏾🖤 @cheetah — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) March 23, 2022

The trade means quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the longest tenured members of the Chiefs now. None of them have publicly commented on Hill’s trade.

Other fans, including former Kansas City Mayor Sly James, seem to be OK with the deal and reports that the Chiefs will get five draft picks for the wide receiver.