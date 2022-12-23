At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season.

The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division.

Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two.

But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting off the throttle.

At 11-3, the Chiefs are tied with the Bills for the best record in the AFC, however, Buffalo owns the head-to-head tie breaker.

So, with three games left to play, every win is mission critical for the road to Super Bowl 57 to run through Kansas City.

The first step in the right direction starts with a home win against Seattle, on Saturday.

“I think the biggest thing is you focus on getting better as a team,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “You want to be playing your best football going into the playoffs and we have stuff that we want to clean up as far as turnovers on the offense and stuff like that, so…us focusing on ourselves and getting better and playing our best football, we just want to build as a team and stack wins, so that will be important this week.”