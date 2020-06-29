Chiefs Delaney honored with memorial

MONROE, La–37 years ago Monday, tragedy struck the Kansas City Chiefs Kingdom.

Running back Joe Delaney drowned while trying to rescue three children in a pond in Monroe, Louisiana.

Saturday, city officials from Monroe, along with members of the Delaney family, and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt were on hand to unveil a memorial to Delaney.

The 24-year old did not know how to swim, but he jumped into the pond to help the kids.

He rescued one, but two others and Delaney perished.

37 years later, a memorial was unveiled along the banks of the pond.

“He didn’t worry about Joe himself, he just worried about making the people around him happy. It’s just the type of person that Joe was. Right now I’m just overwhelmed. I feel so proud of Joe the person. I just can’t explain how happy I am today,” said Joe’s widow Carolyn Delaney.