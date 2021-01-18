Chiefs “circle the wagons” survive Cleveland challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo–Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid says quarterback Patrick Mahomes is fine but he’s not sure if the NFL will clear him in time for the AFC Championship game.

Reid says the NFL concussion protocols take about seven days for a player to get cleared.

It’s not certain that Mahomes suffered a head injury, the Chiefs say it was nerve injury in his neck that caused concussion-like symptoms.

Chad Henne came in and saved the day with a fourth quarter scramble and a fourth and inches pass to Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City becomes only the second team in NFL history to host a conference championship game in three straight years.

“We just rallied together man. This is what the team did offensively, defensively special teams. We circled the wagons, got a little bit tighter as a group, and found a way to win against a good football team,” said tight end Travis Kelce.

“Coach Reid and his staff, and the players here, just brought a lot out of me. And especially Patrick, to see all of his success, and he’s helped me out more then I possibly helped him. And it’s just a pleasure to be here. And this is why I play,” said Henne.