Chiefs Cheetah ready to get back to work

KANSAS CITY, Mo–The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Arrowhead Complex opened Tuesday with limited staff.

It’ll be weeks before healthy players will be able to report in.

In the meantime, Chiefs like receiver Tyreek Hill remain at home like the rest of us.

His nickname is the “Cheetah”.

Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

But even he can’t outrun the Covid-19 pandemic.

“My mom is actually a nurse. She comes home and talks about people don’t care about them risking their lives. Maybe I can do something here in Kansas City for the health care workers. It could be small or it could be big. We came up with the idea of partnering with Chick-fil-a and giving sandwiches,” said Hill. “I love seeing people smile. It was a good time seeing people smile.”

Hill made Chiefs Kingdom smile a lot in early February when he helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl Championship.

But very quickly after the super celebration, sports shutdown.

And number ten became just like every other parent in America, trying to keep their kids entertained.

That’s four kids all under the age of five.

Hill:”It’s been great actually. I’ve had a chance to have all four of my kids. Which is probably the hardest things I’ve done in my life. It’s fun and challenging. But it’s also like a process of bettering myself. I’m enjoying every step of it.”

Another thing that Hill was doing during his stay at home was change up his workout routine.

“I’m taking a different approach this year. I’m doing yoga two times a week. So I’ve been trying to open my hips a little bit. Open up my glutes. I’ve been feeling amazing. I’ve been getting out of my routes like even better,” said Hill.

Despite missing four games with a collar bone injury, Hill still caught 58 passes for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season.

He caught two more touchdowns during the playoffs.

All this while getting the lions share of attention from opposing defenses.

“I feel like I’m already blessed to play the game of football. I feel like stats, they’ll come. I try not to worry about that. I try not to worry about getting the ball. My job is just to win. I just want to win,” said Hill.

Hill hopes to be back on the practice field soon with his championship teammates.

There’s work to do.

“I think a bunch of the guys plan on coming back early. Get together throw the ball around. I haven’t run a route since the Super Bowl,” said Hill.