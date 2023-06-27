SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Summer time is camp time for athletes of all ages and sports across the Ozarks.

And Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs helped sponsor a camp designed for high school football teams.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson says learning tips from the Chiefs alumni is invaluable.

Chris Pinson/Ozarks First: “If you ask any high school football coach worth his whistle, he’ll tell you, championships are won in the fall because of the work put in during the summer.”

“In my opinion, high school football is the blood, sweat, and tears of the community and who they are as families,” said Chiefs alumni Gary Spani.

Tuesday afternoon, eight missouri high school football teams were invited to Betty and Bobby Allison Sports Town to compete at the “11-on” camp sponsored by the Kansas City Chiefs and Nike.

Central, Glendale, Kickapoo, Nixa, and Willard represented the Ozarks.

“When I retired, as a high school football coach, my vision was to bring a lot of opportunities to our athletes here in 417 land for football,” said Allison Director of football operations Aaron Wells.

Players rotated through a combination of drills, exercise competitions, and 7-on-7 games to test their abiilities and push their limits.

“You’re gonna hit adversity sometimes in life, but they’re gonna learn to compete here and that’s what you gotta do in life is compete in life and this is just a great learning environment for them,” said Wells.

Kansas City Chiefs alumni, like linebacker Gary Spani, shared tips that helped him get to the NFL.

“You can’t get better unless you choose to get better at every drill, every practice, and then stack those on top of one another day after day after day. That’s what summer’s all about,” said Spani.

Even with temperatures approaching 90 degrees, the stifling heat was no match for the athlete’s will to win for their school.

“Leaders on the football team, team captains, team leaders that choose to help their team be better. It’s a team sport and if you’re not getting better beside me then we’re not getting better as a team,” said Spani.

This camp is just one part of the Chiefs community outreach program to grow the game.

Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.