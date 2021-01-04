Chiefs’ Bieniemy interviews for head coach openings

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy gestures during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, in Kansas City, Mo. The Browns are interviewing Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy Friday, Jan. 3, 2010, in Kansas City for their head coaching vacancy, the club announced.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy is one of the leading candidates for multiple NFL head coach openings across the league.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs’ running backs coach starting in 2013 and took over as the offensive coordinator in 2018.

Behind a prolific and talented offensive roster, Bieniemy has found himself on multiple short lists.

The Atlanta Falcons confirmed they interviewed him on Monday, with reports indicating he has interviewed or will interview with the Jets and Lions as well.

There are currently six head coach openings across the NFL: Atlanta, New Jork (Jets), Detroit, Los Angeles (Chargers), Houston and Jacksonville.

“I think he’s top-notch,” Head Coach Andy Ried said about Bieniemy on Monday. “At the risk of being redundant, I have not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men. And in this business, that’s huge. You’re never going to have to worry about Eric Bieniemy, never—on the field, off the field. He’s going to be honest with you and straightforward, and then he knows the offense. So, those are all important things, but to be a head coach, if you’re going to survive in this business, you better be honest with the people you deal with and you better have a plan for them. Guys want to know where they’re at and where they’re going, and most of us do. And when they don’t have that put in place, then they drift, and then that’s where teams fall apart. So, he knows how to do that part and do it well.”