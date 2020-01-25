Chiefs back in the win column against Nixa

by: Dan Lindblad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A heavyweight battle at Kickapoo High School went the (Chiefs/Eagles) way on Friday.

Kickapoo beat Nixa 47-41.

The Eagles (12-4, 2-0) nearly completed its sweep of the Springfield schools, having won against Glendale and Parkview earlier this season.

The Chiefs (9-6, 2-0) took what they learned in the Tournament of Champions and put it to good use.

Nixa is back on the court next week for the Nixa Invitational, which will bring in teams like Parkview, Winnetonka, Mt. Vernon, Carl Junction, S.M. North and Glendale.

Kickapoo will return with a road trip to Joplin.

