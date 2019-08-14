Chiefs add experienced Claiborne to secondary

ST. JOSEPH, Mo– Fresh off of signing a one year deal worth up to three million dollars, cornerback Morris Claiborne is taking to the practice field for the first time as a Chief.

Claiborne is entering his eighth season in the NFL.

But won’t suit up for a game until week five.

This summer the NFL suspended the cornerback four games because of a substance abuse violation.

While the Chiefs are trying to bolster the defense, Claiborne insisted he wanted to play for a contender, making the two a perfect fit.

“They know what I was going through. They wanted to help me through it and that was a reason that i made my mind up that i want to come here. Because i could see these guys not only care about me as a football player but they care about me as a man and as a person,” said Claiborne.