Chiefs, 49ers to meet in Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 50 year drought is over for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs beat the Tennessee Titans in front of a packed Arrowhead Stadium 35-24 to clinch the team’s first Super Bowl trip since the 1969 season.

“It’s been, I believe, 50 (years) since the Chiefs last were here in the Super Bowl,” Travis Kelce said. “In this position. I only got a little bit of that taste compared to everybody in this organization. Everybody in this city. Even though this fire in my chest is burning hard for everybody in this organization, I think getting there and winning it is what the mindset is.”

Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns and added another an electric rushing touchdown to give the Chiefs the lead in the second quarter.

“We fell short last year and we learned from it,” Mahomes said. “We built every single day. Now we have a chance to go to Miami and get the ultimate goal which is a Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs made it apparent they wanted to win the game for Andy Reid. A guy making his return trip 15 years after he did it with the Eagles.

“Fired up. Fired up to go to Miami,” Reid said. “Need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes. So we can go do our thing, but very proud.”

The Chiefs newcomers also excited with the opportunity at hand. No matter what brought them to Kansas City.

“I’m definitely fortunate,” Terrell Suggs said. “Coach Reid called me and said let’s go on a run. It didn’t take much convincing. I’m just enjoying the moment. It’s kind of surreal right now.”

“Words can’t explain how I feel,” Chiefs rookie Mecole Hardman said. “I think that’s the goal for every team that comes into the year. Especially as a rookie, just to help the team out. To be part of this great team, this great organization and go to the Super Bowl.”

It’s also fitting that the Lamar Hunt trophy is in Kansas City, and returned to the Hunt family.

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers in dominating fashion 37-20 on Sunday to claim the NFC Championship.

Raheem Mostert ran for four touchdowns.

The Chiefs and 49ers will meet in Miami on Sunday, February 2.