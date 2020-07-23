Chicago Smashes Lasers 18-15

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–The Springfield Lasers were looking for back to back wins for the first time this Greenbrier season.

The Lasers taking on the Chicago Smash.

Mitchell Krueger started things off with a 5-1 win in the first event.

But Chicago and Springfield battled back and forth.

In womens singles Genie Bbouchard beats Katie McNally 5-1.

It all came down to mixed doubles, and Chicago’s Rajeev Ram and Bethanie Mattek-Sands beats McNally and Robert Lindstedt 5-3 and won the match 18-15.

2-6 Springfield plays San Diego Thursday.