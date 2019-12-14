Chargers cage the Falcons in Ozark Mountain Shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was Glendale against Heritage Hall (OK), but it turned into Harrell against Alexander.

The two traded baskets, but the Chargers eventually took the win 60-52.

Trey Alexander scored the first points and rode the momentum to a game-high 34 points for Heritage Hall (OK), which topped his 31 scored on Thursday.

Carter Harrell went toe-to-toe with the number 2 guard in the 2021 Oklahoma class. Harrell led the Falcons with 20 points, but a couple of three attempts late in the fourth were off the mark.

Next up: Glendale travels to Nixa on Tuesday.