Champions Tour sets up camp in Hollister for back to back Bass Pro events

HOLLISTER, Mo–PGA Tour Champions is making a return to the Ozarks for a unique two tournament run.

The Champions Tour golfers will play a three round tournament starting Wednesday.

That’s going to be played at Buffalo Ridge.

The second tournament will start Monday at Ozarks National.

These are the third and fourth stops of the re-started Champions Tour.

81 of the top PGA senior golfers will compete including John Daly, Ernie Els and Steve Stricker.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to play here two weeks in a row. It’s literally six rounds of competitive golf in eight days. We don’t ever get to see that. And it’s a great opportunity. We’re happy and lucky to be able to do that. Yea knock on wood, the testing has been good. The golfers have been responding and doing their part. We haven’t had too many cases out here. so we continue to do that because it gives us an opportunity to play,” said Stricker.

This is the schedule for these two tournaments.

The Charles Schwab Cup event at Buffalo Ridge runs the 19th through the 21st.

The Schwab event at Ozarks National tees off Monday the 24th and runs through the 26th.

No spectators are allowed, but there will be coverage on the Golf Channel, and we’ll have coverage as well.