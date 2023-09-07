SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a special night for both athletes and special needs students around the area.

It was signing night for the Champions Committed to Kids program, the program that pairs kids who are fighting chronic illness or disabilities with collegiate and high school athletic programs.

During signing night, the programs were paired up with its CCK students. Athletic programs include the Missouri State Bears, Drury Lady Panthers, and cheer squads at other high schools and many more.

The Champions Committed to Kids program is celebrating its 10th anniversary.