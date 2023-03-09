SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And the Show-Me Showdown is underway at Great Southern Bank Arena.

This is Class 1 girls, Chadwick against Jefferson in a state semifinal.

The Chadwick Cardinals owned a 12 point lead going into the third quarter, and Cora Michael adds to it with this three, it’s 32-19 Cards.

Madeline Nalley led the Cardinals, she comes off the screen and swishes the jumper, two of her 24 points on the afternoon.

Later the Cards kick it out to Michael for another three, she finished with 13 points.

Kerrigan Guerin drives the lane and finishes with the scoop shot, Chadwick wins 41-27.

The Cardinals play Meadville Friday for the Class 1 championship.