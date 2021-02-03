Central’s Small signs with Central Methodist

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Wednesday was also national letter of intent signing day across the country for high school seniors who want to play football.

And at Central high school, Kaleb Small signed to play football at Central Methodist.

Kaleb Small is an outside linebacker and cornerback.

He’s also the first Bulldog to sign a college letter of intent under coach Shem Johnson.

Johnson has had a lot of rebuilding to do at Central, the team has not won a football game in five seasons.

But Wednesday was a big step forward for the program with Kaleb Small signing with the Eagles.

Johnson says just because your team doesn’t win a game doesn’t mean college coaches aren’t paying attention to your program.