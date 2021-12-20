Central’s quick start takes care of Lady Irish

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Springfield Catholic hosting Central.

And the Lady Irish moving the ball to Liz Beecher for the jumper, it’s a two point game.

But Central would go on a big first quarter run, the Bulldogs moving the ball to the block where Heaven Shockely finishes with the easy bucket, 6-2.

Then Shockley finds Makydria Harper for the basket it’s a 14-3 start.

Later in the second quarter, Catholic finding its shooting touch, this is Katie Galligos with the long two, it was a nine point deficit.

And Central goes onto win 48-31.