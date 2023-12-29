SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 78th annual Blue & Gold Tournament crowned its champions Friday night.

This tournament is actually two 16 team tournaments, so there will be a Blue and Gold division champ.

On the Gold side, the Central Bulldogs were looking for their first title in 40 years.

Central facing a Glendale team that’s won ten of these tournaments, the last 13 years ago.

And the Bulldogs opened the first quarter with a perimeter attack, Keion Epps with the three, it’s 3-0.

Glendale’s Amare Witham with the handle and the hook, it’s a one point game.

But Central’s aerial attack was too much, moving the ball along the arc to Tyrique Brooks with the three, it’s 11-4.

Then the inbounds pass to Devin Sanford for another triple, it’s 14-4.

And Central wins the Gold division championship with a 77-47 victory.