SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school soccer Tuesday night, Central at Parkview.

And Central on the attack in the first half, Jack Brinkman down the far sideline, his shot just over the crossbar still scoreless.

But a few minutes later, Brinkman would get his revenge, nice pass from Kris Thawng, and Brinkman cashes it in and it’s 1-0 Bulldogs.

Later in the first half, it’s Brinkman with the pretty pass, to Angel Martinez, and he shoots and scores 2-0 Central.

And the Bulldogs shutout Parkview 4-nil.