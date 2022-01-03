Central picks up win against Rogersville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Central Bulldogs went on a run shortly after the opening tip and didn’t look back.

The Bulldogs beat Logan-Rogersville 56-41 on Monday night at The Pit in Springfield.

The win marks the third straight for Central against the Wildcats.

Talia Dyson, Heaven Shockley and Destiny Pierce all recorded double-figures for Central.

Gracie Kibby scored a team-high 13 points for Logan-Rogersville.

Central is back on Thursday against Republic, while Rogersville will travel to Webb City.