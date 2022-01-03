Central picks up win against Rogersville

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Central Bulldogs went on a run shortly after the opening tip and didn’t look back.

The Bulldogs beat Logan-Rogersville 56-41 on Monday night at The Pit in Springfield.

The win marks the third straight for Central against the Wildcats.

Talia Dyson, Heaven Shockley and Destiny Pierce all recorded double-figures for Central.

Gracie Kibby scored a team-high 13 points for Logan-Rogersville.

Central is back on Thursday against Republic, while Rogersville will travel to Webb City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

High School Football

More High School Football

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets