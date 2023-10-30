SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Springfield Public Schools officially announced where it’s teams will compete next season.

Hillcrest is moving to the new Ozark Mountain Conference.

Kickapoo and Glendale are moving to the Central Ozarks Conference.

Parkview and Central will play in the COC in all sports except for football.

The Vikings and Bulldogs will be independents in football.

Central has played as an independent the last few seasons.

It seems the old Ozark Conference is dissolving with Lebanon and Waynesville going to the Central Ozark Conference as well.