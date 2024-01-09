SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions will tip off it’s 39th year Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The T of C traditionally includes a couple of Ozark area teams.

This season it’s Glendale and Central.

And as KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson reports, the Bulldogs could be playing for the championship on Saturday night.

“It’s nice when you come in as an underdog and start winning games. It makes people start turning their heads and see like who are these guys,” said Central Coach Jordan Epps.

For more than a decade, teams like Nixa, Glendale, and Kickapoo have dominated the high school boys basketball scene in the Ozarks.

But this winter, the old guard is dealing with a real menace.

Epps: “They see Central winning some games and take notice. It gives the kids even more reason to win those games.”

Over the last three years, Jordan Epps has transformed the Bulldogs from perennial doormat into arguably the best boys team in the area.

“We talk about having a target on our back now that you’re winning games. That target used to be teams seeing us as a win in their column, but it’s nice to have that target,” said Epps.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished just 15-8.

But it was their first winning season since capturing the 2009 Class 5 district championship.

This year, Central is 10-1, running opponents out of the gym by an average of 23 points per game.

“My freshman and sophomore seasons we was getting blown out by all teams. So, we don’t wanna show no mercy to no teams,” said Central Guard Keion Epps.

On top of that, the Bulldogs also added a Blue & Gold championship to their resume.

Something they haven’t won since 1983.

“Seeing all these older guys that went to Central, walking up to me saying that’s the guy that won the blue and gold, gold bracket’ it’s just a lot. Hearing that from them as well gives me a bunch of motivation,” said Central Guard Tyrique Brooks.

Led by Epps and high-flying senior transfer Tyrique Brooks, Central now faces their toughest test to date; playing in the 39th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions.

“We not trying to lose every game. We trying to get a win. So, we gotta come out and hoop and just play hard. Don’t worry about the stands and all that, just come and hoop,” said Keion Epps.

“Going into those games we’ll have to matchup really well but know that we don’t have to play outside our game,” said Brooks.

As you can tell, these Bulldogs embrace being the hunted…cuz they believe it’s just the beginning of great things to come.

“This is our statement year. If this year, we make a big run and we get up in the state, then next year we have to win it all,” said Keion Epps.