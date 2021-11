CLEVER, Mo. — The Central Bulldogs led with a big run and never looked back.

The Bulldogs beat Clever 70-50 on the first day of the 88th Annual Clever Invitational basketball tournament at Clever High School.

Central opened the game on a 15-0 run, spanning much of the first quarter.

Antonio Starks-Fewell hit a three, got a steal and an assist during the later portion of the run.

The Bulldogs will play Springfield catholic on Friday for a trip to the tournament title game.