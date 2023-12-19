NIXA, Mo–A big Class 6 high school boys basketball game Tuesday night in Nixa.

Sixth-ranked Central against the tenth-ranked Eagles.

And the Bulldogs jumped out in front early, Tyrique Brooks with the catch and shoot three, it’s 25-16 Central.

Then the Dogs moving the ball around the horn to Keion Epps with the three, it’s 31-18 Central.

Nixa battled back, baseline drive, then the dish to Jackson Cantwell for the basket, but the Eagles were still down 13.

Then Nixa’s Devon Kemp with the three pointer, it was still 36-25 Central.

The Bulldogs were hot from the three point line, Devin Sanford from the corner Central by 13.

Nixa made a late run, but Central holds on and wins 75-74.