SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 39th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions won’t tip off for another nine months, but Friday tournament director Josh Scott unveiled the eight teams that will play at Great Southern Bank Arena in January.

The two local teams will be the Central Bulldogs and the Glendale Falcons.

Glendale won the T of C in 1994.

Two other former champions are in, Paul VI who won in 2016 and McEachern who won in 2019.

Other teams in the event are Bishop Gorman from Las Vegas, Cardinal Hayes from the Brox, Edmond North out of Oklahoma and St. John Bosco from California.

Link Academy out of Branson is not returning next January, but there’s a good reason for that.

“We knew we wanted to bring McEachern in. They’re going to be nationally ranked. They’re going to be one of the top ten teams in the country. But when you bring a team from Georgia in academies are not allowed to come back because of Georgia state association rules. So with that aspect we thought who else could we bring in that’s maybe not available when we bring academies in next time. And that brought us to California,” said Scott.