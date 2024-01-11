SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 39th annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions is underway at Great Southern Bank Arena.

The opening night had plenty of high flying highlights including a couple of local teams.

With half of the 8-team field ranked inside the top 50, local squads central & Glendale faced an uphill battle even before tipoff. And once the action began, the odds of victory got even tougher.

The Bulldogs had the honor of playing first between the two local teams.

With Central going heads up against Saint John Bosco out of California in the second game of the TOC.

The hometown favorite scored the first point of the game, but in a flash, the Braves rattle off seven straight points, capped off by Elize Harrington’s 3-pointer with 5:30 to go in the 1st quarter.

Final minute of the first, Bulldogs trailing by an even dozen, Tayshaun Wells comes up with a needed steal and Jordan Pittman gets the basket and the foul cutting the deficit to 10.

Two minutes into the 2nd, Tyrique Brooks leading a charge in transition.

Pittman from the corner, it’s just an eight point contest.

But after that, SJB hit another gear and pulled away, well out of reach. As the Braves drop the Bulldogs 68-37.

“We know that’s not the Central that everybody’s used to seeing. We did not do us tonight. We did not do us tonight. we try to do something else that hasn’t worked this year. So that’s kind of the main focal point of our conversation after the game. We got a find a way to do us this weekend,” said Central coach Jordan Epps.

As for Glendale, the Falcons had an even more difficult assignment.

Trying to slay the number one ranked team in the land Paul VI out of Chantilly, Virginia.

And the Panthers showed no mercy from the jump dominating the glass and getting plenty of second chance points like this 3 pointer from Darren Harris.

The domination was consistent throughout the quarter as Paul VI outscored Glendale 25-0 by the start of the second quarter.

Glendale fought hard all four quarters but the Panthers combination of size, speed, & power was too much as Paul VI wins 82-21.

“They are the number one team in the country for a reason. We hope that we would be able to come out, control things on, both ends by how we want to play, but hats off to them they were really good team, and hopefully this will make us better,” said Glendale coach Brian McTague.