SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Finally Wednesday night, how about some high school wrestling.

Kickapoo hosting a three way meet with Parkview and Central competing.

And this is in the girls division.

110 pounds and Central’s Jaidyn Pohlsander with a 5-0 decision over Kickapoo’s Jaycee Wilkerson.

Here in 115 pounds, Central’s Taylor Springs pins Kickapoo’s Lidea Grillo for the win.

And in 170 pounds, Kickapoo’s Wendy Riley-Washington gets a pin on Central’s Adori Esquivel.

Riley-Washington is the defending state champion.