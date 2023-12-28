SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Central Bulldogs are mining gold at the Blue & Gold tournament.

Central cruised into the Gold championship game after taking care of Sparta in the semifinals.

This is the 30th year that Central has been in this tournament.

The Bulldogs won it nine times, but it’s been since 1983 that Central’s hoisted the championship trophy.

And the Bulldogs had no problems, third quarter action, Tyrique Brooks takes the ball all the way in for the layup, it’s a 30 point Central lead.

Central doing it with a stifling full court press, they force the turnover, then Keion Epps gives it up to Jordan Pittman who knocks down the three, it’s 64-34 Bulldogs.

Sparta trying to keep pace, Jacob Lafferty takes it inside for the layup.

But Central was too strong, Epps pokes the ball loose, then finishes at the rim, Central advances to the Gold finals with an 80-42 win.

In the other Gold semifinal, Glendale beats Branson 68-52.

So it’s the Glendale Falcons against Central for the Gold division championship Friday at seven.