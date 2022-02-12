BOLIVAR, Mo. — There is a new #1 in Great Lakes Valley Conference Men’s basketball.

That team is the SBU Bearcats.

The Bearcats rallied to beat Southern Indiana 82-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Meyer Sports Center in Bolivar.

“I thought our guys did a really good job in the second half on the glass and defensively,” Bearcats head coach Clark Sheehy said in a release. “It was a fun atmosphere, and we are proud of the effort against a really good opponent today. Hopefully this will give us some confidence coming down the stretch,”

The win extended the current SBU win streak up to six games, which is the longest since the 2010-11 season.

It also pushed the Bearcats up to the #1 ranking in the updated GLVC points rating system, with a .03 edge over Lewis.

Four players scored in double figures for SBU. Mitch Ganote had a team-high 19 points followed by Quinn Nelson and RJ Crawford with 15 a piece.

“Quinn has had a great week, he has hit timely shots all week, guarding at a high level and just playing really well,” Sheehy said.

The Bearcats take part in their final road trip of the season, playing Illinois Springfield and then a tough battle against Lewis, which could decide who wins the conference (based on the point system).