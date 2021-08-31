Catholic volleyball shuts out Ava in opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Tuesday night, the Springfield Catholic Lady Irish hosting Ava in the season opener.

And the first set, Hallie Cook with the serve, it goes to Cherie Sabini for the kill at the net, it’s a 5-nothing start.

Ava hanging tough in this match, the Lady Bears get the ball to Sara Mendei who powers it past the net defenders, but Catholic wins the first set 25-9.

In the second, again it’s Cook at the net, she gets the kill, and the Lady Irish win the season opener in straight sets 3-nothing.

