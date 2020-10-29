Catholic volleyball rallies to district championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Wednesday night, Catholic facing Reeds Spring for the Class 3 District 11 championship.

The Lady Irish with 18 more wins then the Wolves.

But Reeds Spring looking for the upset.

Kennedy Brown on the far side of the net with the kill and it’s 4-3 Wolves early.

Catholic battling back, Hallie Cook with the chance of pace at the net, it’s 8-6 Irish.

Later in the first set, Rylie Jeffers with the save, setting up Cook again, this time down the near side, it’s a one point game.

Reeds Spring takes the first set 25-23.

But Catholic wins the next three to win the district championship 3-1.