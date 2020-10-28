Catholic Volleyball bound for district championship match

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The volleyball postseason began for the Catholic Lady Irish on Tuesday night, and they didn’t disappoint the home crowd at O’Reilly Gymnasium.

Catholic took care of Hollister in the district semifinal matchup 25-11, 25-13, 25-21 to advance to the district championship game.

Catholic (30-2-1) set the tone early, Grace O’Reilly recorded plenty of kills in the opening set.

Later in the set, off the serve it’s a bump, set and Ashlyn Witthar spike, putting the Lady Irish closer to getting set point.

Hollister (11-15-2) rallied for a few points before Catholic would go on a run of its own.

Rylie Jeffers would set O’Reilly up for another chance and she got the cross-court kill, for the penultimate point of the first set.

The Lady Irish would finish it off on the next point opportunity and rode the momentum to a playoff opening sweep.

Catholic sweeps the match 3-0. Lady Irish will play Reeds Spring for the district title on Tuesday at Catholic High School.