SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school volleyball Monday night, Catholic hosting Strafford.

The Indians were looking for their tenth victory of the season against the 4-4-1 Lady Irish.

And Strafford would build an early lead in the first set, Ashley Suter over two defenders at the net, it’s 5-3 Indians.

But Catholic would battle back, Grace O’Reilly with the left handed kill, the Lady Irish were within one.

Then the Lady Irish take the lead, and build on it, Kennedy Hartman with a nice dig, sets up Millie Bauer at the net who puts it away, 16-11 Catholic.

This match would go five sets and Catholic wins 3 sets to two.