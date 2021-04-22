Catholic tops Rogersville by three

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school baseball Thursday, the 14-2 Catholic Fighting Irish hosting 13-3 Rogersville.

Wildcats striking first in the first, Curry Sutherland laces one into center.

Clay Palen comes home from second and Log-Rog leads 1-nothing.

But they give it back in the bottom half, a Wildcats wild pitch with the bases loaded brings John David Bigler home to tie the game at one.

Same at bat, this time a pass ball, that’s gonna bring Jeremy Rader in, 2-1 and Springfield Catholic goes onto win 7-4.