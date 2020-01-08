Catholic tops Marshfield for first win of 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Catholic boys basketball took the early lead and only added to it on Tuesday night.

Catholic beat Marshfield 63-41 to win its first game of the new year.

Zach Howell started off the game with a three pointer in the corner, a sign of good things to come. Howell led the Irish (9-4) with 27 points, while Ben Galligos added 15.

Drew Cromer led the Blue Jays in scoring with 15 points as well.

The Irish now head into the Houlihan’s Invitational, which starts on Thursday. Marshfield hosts Strafford on Friday.