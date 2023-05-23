ELDON, Mo–High School baseball sectionals Tuesday night, Class 4, Springfield Catholic at Eldon.

And Ben Smith was on the hill for the Irish, this one of his 11 strikeouts in seven innings of work.

It’s 1-0 Catholic when Cole Schoen takes this deep to center, a sac fly that scores Logan Ripper, 2-0.

It’s 3-0 when the pass ball, bounces back to the catch, somehow Jack Schoen scores and it’s 4-0 Catholic.

Coleman Morrison adds to the runs with this fielder’s choice to short, Nic Ruter scores 5-0.

And Catholic wins 5-1.

In other high school sectional play, in Class 4, Nevada beats Monett 13-2, the Tigers will play at Catholic Thursday.

In class 3, Stockton is six better than Lamar 9-3.