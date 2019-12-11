Catholic tames Bulldogs 81-47

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Boys high school basketball Tuesday night, Catholic hosting Central.

First quarter, Irish already leading.

Zach Howell goes spin move and finishes off the glass, Catholic up 6-3 early.

Howell with 22 points on the night.

Bulldogs staying close.

Derek Melton drives inside but kicks to Ta’shawn Chatman.

And the junior finishes the easy basket.

Cuts the lead back to one.

But the Irish penetration was too much.

Liam O’Reilly splits the defenders and feeds Will Morrison for two of his 25.

And Catholic tops Central at home, 81-47.