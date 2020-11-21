Catholic rallies to edge Glendale in season tip off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The high school girls basketball season tipped off Friday night around the Ozarks.

At Glendale, the Falcons hosted Springfield Catholic.

And the Lady Irish were hot early, Ella Lippelman penetrates and pitches to Samantha Messerly for the basket, it’s a one point game.

Then Emily Franklin with the jumper from the top of the key, it’s 5-4 Catholic.

Glendale takes the lead on defense, Lydia Potter with the steal, and the layup it’s 8-5 Falcons.

Then Potter with the rebound, dishes to Alyvia Goddard who drives the lane for two, it’s 10-5 Glendale.

But Catholic rallies to win 31-28.