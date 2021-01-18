Catholic rallies past Parkview in OT for 5th straight victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After going down double-digits out of the gate, Springfield Catholic girls basketball came back to beat Parkview Monday, 63-61.

Avery Swisshelm notched 21 points for Catholic while Mikaela Whalen added 21 of her own for Parkview.

Catholic came back from a 31-16 halftime deficit to force overtime and earn the win.

Since starting the season 2-8, the Lady Irish have won five straight games and now sit at 7-8.

They’ll look to make it six straight and a .500 record in the Mansfield Lady Lion Invitational  starting on January 26th against Dora.

