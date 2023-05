ROGERSVILLE, Mo–High school baseball, Class 4 district 10 championship, Catholic at Rogersville.

This game was tied at one late.

Fifth inning the Irish with two on but Rogersville’s Ross Lawrence gets the strikeout to end the threat and the inning.

Sixth inning, the Wildcats had two on, but Catholic’s Jack Shane gets the strikeout looking.

Still 1-1.

Top of the seventh, the wild pitch scores the Irish’s Nic Ruter.

And Springfield Catholic wins its fourth straight district title 2-1.