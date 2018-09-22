Catholic Prepares for 'Big Bad Wolf' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

REEDS SPRING, Mo. - The last two meetings between Reeds Spring and Springfield Catholic have decided the conference championship. We'll see how this season shakes out, but the Wolves are 4-0, the Irish 3-1. The question we have for Week 5 - who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

Reeds Spring is unbeaten going into the homecoming game. It's a surprising start for a team that brought back only six starters from last season's conference championship run.

"At the beginning of the year, we were a little bit sketchy on whether we were going to be able to make it this far," Reeds Spring senior Ben Moler said. "The underclassmen and the seniors that haven't started have really stepped up and done what they're supposed to do."

Reeds Spring plays the same song after every Wolves touchdown. It's called 'Big Bad Wolf.' It's catchy, it's repetitive and after a while, it's a little irritating.

"Our video production teacher just started playing it," Reeds Spring senior Seth Stamps said. "One of the kids showed it to him, and ever since then, it's kind of blown up."

The 'Big Bad Wolf' is at Springfield Catholic, as well. The Irish heard the song on a loop all day in practice this week for three hours a day. They don't ever want to hear it again.

"One of our coaches thought it'd be a good motivating factor for the team," Catholic senior Nick Crites said.

The Irish had to hear this banger five times last season in a 35-7 loss at Reeds Spring that clinched a conference title for the Wolves.

"Since last year, going down there for the conference championship game and getting blown out like we did, we've definitely had this one circled on our calendar," Catholic senior Tyson Riley said. "We've gotta go back down there and hear the 'Big Bad Wolf.'

The Wolves control the music in this up and coming rivalry. If they control the game, the Irish might hear this song in their sleep the rest of this season.

