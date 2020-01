REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Springfield Catholic boys basketball team earned a hard fought road win at Republic Tuesday, 61-54.

The Tigers’ Drew McMillin went for a game high 21 points in the game, shooting well from distance.

The Irish countered inside the paint, including a buzzer beating layup from Ben Galligos to end the 1st quarter, eventually helping earn Catholic the victory.

All five Irish starters ended with double digit scoring.